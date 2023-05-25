Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

