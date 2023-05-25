Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $17.37 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42,182 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $116.75 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average of $97.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 277.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
See Also
