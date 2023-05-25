Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 156 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 156 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.7 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $224.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 0.50. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $223.91 and a 12 month high of $356.59.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.93.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

