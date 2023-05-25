Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 765 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 332.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Cogent Communications stock opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 278.92 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,700.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $2,288,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,023,781 shares in the company, valued at $328,454,801.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,866. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

