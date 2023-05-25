Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 1,314 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after buying an additional 37,754,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %
AMZN stock opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 277.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.55.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

