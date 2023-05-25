Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 1,314 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after buying an additional 37,754,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %

AMZN stock opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 277.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.55.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

