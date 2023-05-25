Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 151,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 158,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,031,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BOH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.96. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $85.45.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $502,087.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.