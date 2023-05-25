AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,598 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 141.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

AptarGroup Price Performance

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $115.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Featured Articles

