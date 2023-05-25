Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Trimmed by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,219,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754,468 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.98, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average of $97.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

