Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Triple Frond Partners LLC

Triple Frond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 110,360 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 8.0% of Triple Frond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Triple Frond Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.98, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
