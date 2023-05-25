745 Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,086,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after acquiring an additional 297,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,565 shares of company stock valued at $152,754 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

