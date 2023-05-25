16,523 Shares in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 1,399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Radian Group by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $26.06.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In related news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 12,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $337,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 12,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $337,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Serio sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $282,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,180.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,076 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Articles

