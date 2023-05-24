Van ECK Associates Corp Has $166.35 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980,396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,318 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $166,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $114.99 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 273.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

