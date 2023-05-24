UBS Group AG Sells 87,673 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 917,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 87,673 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 5.0% during the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Midstream news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,523.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 1.1 %

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

