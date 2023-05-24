UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,844 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $525.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

