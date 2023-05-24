UBS Group AG Has $9.57 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,048 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cognex were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cognex by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 136.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Insider Activity

Cognex Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $58.12.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.