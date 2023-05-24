Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWLO opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $110.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson purchased 158,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,874.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,991 shares of company stock worth $2,633,220. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

