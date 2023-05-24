Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dril-Quip by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 478,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after buying an additional 144,844 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,303,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 79,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 42,175 shares during the period.

NYSE DRQ opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $828.62 million, a PE ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $74,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,539.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $74,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,539.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $458,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $593,655 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

