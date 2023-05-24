Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $947,000 Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Astec Industries were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after buying an additional 178,771 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $2,721,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,459,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 57,833 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries Price Performance

Astec Industries stock opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $891.53 million, a P/E ratio of 112.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31. Astec Industries had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $347.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 148.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Astec Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

Featured Stories

