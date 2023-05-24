Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $918,000 Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,443 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,550,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,810 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,383,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,269,000 after purchasing an additional 692,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,921,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,778,000 after purchasing an additional 159,155 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.