Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Synaptics by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average of $103.85. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $154.68.

Synaptics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

