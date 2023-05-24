Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $127.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.63. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $162.93.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.98%.
Several analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.29.
Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
