Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,495,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,133,000 after purchasing an additional 129,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,710 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 856,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MMI. TheStreet lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE MMI opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $154.79 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $70.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marcus & Millichap

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $153,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

