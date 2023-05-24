Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires New Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

EQC opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

