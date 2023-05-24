THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THO. Truist Financial increased their target price on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,165,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE THO opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.75. THOR Industries has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $105.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

About THOR Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

