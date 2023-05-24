Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Udemy worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UDMY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,826,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,083,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregg Coccari sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $81,986.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,660.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,826,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,083,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,232 shares of company stock worth $973,797 in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

