Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,678,000 after purchasing an additional 863,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,425,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,519,000 after purchasing an additional 204,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,713,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,019,000 after purchasing an additional 677,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $18.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Barclays dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.