Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,314 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CODI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $91,503.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,942,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,735,242.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 5,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $91,503.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,942,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,735,242.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Elias Sabo acquired 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,666.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 269,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,035.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 24,020 shares of company stock worth $449,652 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.75. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $594.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.74 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.89%.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

