Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $135.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.