Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2,809.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average of $84.81. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $94.07.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.