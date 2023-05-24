Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,353,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

