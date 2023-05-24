Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by AAF Wealth Management LLC

AAF Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.3% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 178,987 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Microsoft by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 8,501 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,841 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $315.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.09. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $322.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,848 shares of company stock worth $16,635,227. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.28.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

