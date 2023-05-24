Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Match Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,902,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,571,102,000 after purchasing an additional 692,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Match Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,816,000 after buying an additional 1,547,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $87.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

