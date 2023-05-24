Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Polaris were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 137.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PII. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Polaris Price Performance

PII opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $123.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Featured Stories

