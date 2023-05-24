Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $392,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE PINS opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.18. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.27.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.
Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
