Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Sells 17,042 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,042 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.8% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $315.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.09. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $322.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.28.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,227. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

