HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 505 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SIX opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $133,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,148.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

