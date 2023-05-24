HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SXT. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 628,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,830,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 97.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 326,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,630,000 after buying an additional 161,455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 21.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,526,000 after buying an additional 135,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $337,028,000 after buying an additional 125,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth $8,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $63.17 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

