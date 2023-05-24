Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 945,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 251,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS stock opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $85.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $178,714.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director D Scott Coward sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $253,831.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $178,714.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,170 shares of company stock worth $3,320,986. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.