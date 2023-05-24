Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,625 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,762,000 after purchasing an additional 111,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after acquiring an additional 221,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 645,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $106.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.74. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $115.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDA. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

