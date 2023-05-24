Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,151 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 576.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 9.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

Badger Meter Stock Performance

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $143.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.62.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.