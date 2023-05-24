Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of PEAK opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Healthpeak Properties news, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Further Reading

