Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after acquiring an additional 84,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 843,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hibbett by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 448,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average of $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58. Hibbett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Williams Trading cut Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Insider Transactions at Hibbett

In related news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hibbett Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Further Reading

