Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 39.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 11.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $282.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $368.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

