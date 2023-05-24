Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Avid Technology were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Avid Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $33.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $898.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AVID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

About Avid Technology

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.