Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 46.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth $76,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.41. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,096,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,463.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,096,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,463.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $24,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,629,683 shares of company stock worth $81,386,858. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

