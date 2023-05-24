Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,266,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 36,836 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $190,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $114.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.79, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

