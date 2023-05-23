Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 389 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3,695.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 174,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,262,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTGT. KeyCorp cut their price target on TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

