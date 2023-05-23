Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 297 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,384,000 after purchasing an additional 49,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,877,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,495,000 after acquiring an additional 138,474 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 15.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,316,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,030,000 after acquiring an additional 175,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 983,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,833,000 after acquiring an additional 253,866 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Price Performance

NYSE SSTK opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $165,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,549,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,345,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,640. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTK. StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

About Shutterstock

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

