Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after acquiring an additional 966,604 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,084,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 24.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after buying an additional 468,057 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUOL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

Duolingo Trading Up 3.6 %

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $18,166,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $18,166,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,224,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,722 shares of company stock worth $31,856,641. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $155.79 on Tuesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.73 and a 12 month high of $156.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

