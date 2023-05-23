Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 312,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.83. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $27.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $318,454,603.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $318,454,603.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $682,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,883.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,823,758 shares of company stock valued at $329,803,337 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.