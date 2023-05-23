Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 312,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Core & Main Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.83. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $27.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $318,454,603.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $318,454,603.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $682,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,883.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,823,758 shares of company stock valued at $329,803,337 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Core & Main
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core & Main (CNM)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.